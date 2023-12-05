Open Menu

Putin To Visit Saudi Arabia, UAE Wednesday: Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 05:44 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, the Kremlin announced, as Moscow courts allies abroad despite being isolated over the Ukraine conflict.

"President Putin will go on a working visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia tomorrow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

He said the Russian leader would discuss bilateral relations, the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and international politics.

