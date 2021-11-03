UrduPoint.com

Putin To Visit Sevastopol On Thursday For Meeting With Regional Authorities - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Sevastopol on Thursday to lay flowers at the civil war memorial and hold a meeting with governor Mikhail Razvozzhaev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced.

"Tomorrow the president will be in Sevastopol, he will fly there from Sochi on the occasion of the Unity Day. He will visit the memorial dedicated to the end of the civil war in Russia, deliver an address and lay flowers there, and then tomorrow he is also scheduled to meet with the head of Sevastopol, Razvozzhaev. While in Sevastopol, the president will also join the videoconference of the Union State Supreme State Council," Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

