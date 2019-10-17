Putin to Visit State Defense Control Center on Thursday for Military Drills - Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit the National Center for State Defense Control on Thursday in connection with the Northern Fleet's military exercise, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit the National Center for State Defense Control on Thursday in connection with the Northern Fleet's military exercise, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Since Tuesday, the Russian military has been conducting its Grom (Thunder) 2019 strategic nuclear forces exercises, which, along with the Northern Fleet, involve the Western, Southern and Central Military Districts. The drills are scheduled to end later in the day.

"The president is currently working in Moscow. Today, he will visit the National Center for State Defense Control. The visit is connected to the Northern Fleet's exercise," Peskov said.

The National Center for State Defense Control, which is located in Moscow, constantly monitors and coordinates the Russian military's activities. As the supreme commander-in-chief, President Putin often visits the center to observe military exercises.