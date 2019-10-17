UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Visit State Defense Control Center On Thursday For Military Drills - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:46 PM

Putin to Visit State Defense Control Center on Thursday for Military Drills - Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit the National Center for State Defense Control on Thursday in connection with the Northern Fleet's military exercise, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit the National Center for State Defense Control on Thursday in connection with the Northern Fleet's military exercise, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Since Tuesday, the Russian military has been conducting its Grom (Thunder) 2019 strategic nuclear forces exercises, which, along with the Northern Fleet, involve the Western, Southern and Central Military Districts. The drills are scheduled to end later in the day.

"The president is currently working in Moscow. Today, he will visit the National Center for State Defense Control. The visit is connected to the Northern Fleet's exercise," Peskov said.

The National Center for State Defense Control, which is located in Moscow, constantly monitors and coordinates the Russian military's activities. As the supreme commander-in-chief, President Putin often visits the center to observe military exercises.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Visit Vladimir Putin 2019

Recent Stories

Prince William, his wife Kate visit National Crick ..

5 minutes ago

Committee to set standards for industrial waste pr ..

2 minutes ago

Venezuelan Constituent Assembly's Head Wants Oppos ..

2 minutes ago

International Day for Eradication of Poverty obser ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Refuses to Comment on Putin's Plans to Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Import of GMO seed banned due to its health and en ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.