Putin to Visit Yekaterinburg to Attend Innoprom Industrial Exhibition - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Russian city of Yekaterinburg next week to attend Innoprom International Industrial Fair and Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (GMIS), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The president is planned to visit Yekaterinburg next week on the occasion of the Innoprom-2019 exhibition.

Putin will traditionally visit this exhibition and will address the second Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit that will be held on the fields of Innoprom. There will be a few more events in Yekaterinburg, we will tell you [about them] on Monday," Peskov said at a briefing.

Innoprom-2019 will be held in Yekaterinburg, a major Russian city located in the Ural Mountains, from July 8-11, while GMIS is scheduled to take place there from July 9-11.