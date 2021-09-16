Putin to Vote in Parliamentary Elections in Any Case - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin will vote in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, elections in any case, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that the president may vote online

The Russian president decided to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases in his inner circle.

"We will inform you, I think, today, by the end of the day, he will make a decision, and we will inform you. In any case, the president will take part in the vote," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the president may vote online and he "registered" for online voting.

The elections are scheduled from September 17-19.

