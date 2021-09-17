Russian President Vladimir Putin will vote online during the ongoing elections to the parliament's lower house, Kremlin spokesman said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will vote online during the ongoing elections to the parliament's lower house, Kremlin spokesman said on Friday.

"The president will take part in the online voting," Peskov told reporters, adding that the Kremlin will announce the date when Putin will vote "when he makes a decision" on it.