Putin to Xi: Your Work Over Past Decade Has Been Appreciated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The work of Chinese President Xi Jinping over the past decade has been appreciated by the Chinese people and its representatives, thanks to this, re-election to the post of Chinese leader became possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

