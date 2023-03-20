UrduPoint.com

Putin To Xi: Your Work Over Past Decade Has Been Appreciated

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Putin to Xi: Your Work Over Past Decade Has Been Appreciated

The work of Chinese President Xi Jinping over the past decade has been appreciated by the Chinese people and its representatives, thanks to this, re-election to the post of Chinese leader became possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The work of Chinese President Xi Jinping over the past decade has been appreciated by the Chinese people and its representatives, thanks to this, re-election to the post of Chinese leader became possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"This became possible due to the fact that the Chinese people and their representatives appreciated your work over the past decade," Putin said at a meeting with Xi in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Vladimir Putin Post Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from ..

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from Saudi Commission for Health S ..

25 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Monday

25 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote ..

Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote early diagnosis of eye disord ..

25 minutes ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport launche ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport launches Al Nalia app for safe mariti ..

25 minutes ago
 Putin Personally Congratulates Xi on His Re-electi ..

Putin Personally Congratulates Xi on His Re-election

4 minutes ago
 Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.