NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) SULTAN, April 2 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed the need to assure a neutral, non-bloc, non-nuclear status of Ukraine during a phone call on Saturday, the office of the Kazakh leader said in a statement.

"A common understanding of the exceptional importance of reaching agreements on a neutral, non-bloc, non-nuclear status of Ukraine was expressed," the statement read.