Putin, Tokayev Agree On Importance Of Neutral Status Of Ukraine - Tokayev's Office
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM
NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) SULTAN, April 2 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed the need to assure a neutral, non-bloc, non-nuclear status of Ukraine during a phone call on Saturday, the office of the Kazakh leader said in a statement.
"A common understanding of the exceptional importance of reaching agreements on a neutral, non-bloc, non-nuclear status of Ukraine was expressed," the statement read.