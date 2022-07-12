UrduPoint.com

Putin, Tokayev Confirm Intention To Strengthening Strategic Partnership - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, confirmed intention to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries during a phone conversion on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"Topical issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed in line with the agreements reached following the results of the Russian-Kazakh high-level talks held on June 17 in St. Petersburg. The intention to further strengthen the strategic partnership and alliance of the two countries, the consistent implementation of specific projects in the trade, economic and energy spheres was confirmed," the Kremlin said in a statement.

