Putin, Tokayev Discuss Bilateral Relations During Phone Call - Kremlin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations during a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"A phone call with Kazakhstan's president Tokayev has just taken place. We are about to issue a statement. Generally they discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, including transport corridor, trade and economy," Peskov told reporters.