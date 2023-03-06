Putin, Tokayev Discuss Bilateral Relations During Phone Call - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations during a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"A phone call with Kazakhstan's president Tokayev has just taken place. We are about to issue a statement. Generally they discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, including transport corridor, trade and economy," Peskov told reporters.