Putin, Tokayev Discuss Bilateral Strategic Cooperation Over Phone Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have discussed urgent topics of development of the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"During a phone conversation ... (he leaders) discussed topical issues of development of the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and alliance. In particular, issues of further cooperation in the energy sector were touched upon," the Kremlin said in a statement.