Putin, Tokayev Discuss Cooperation Within CSTO During Phone Conversation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, have discussed cooperation within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"(The sides) discussed urgent topics of the bilateral agenda and prospects for further expansion of trade and economic cooperation. Issues of interaction within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization were also touched upon," the Kremlin said in a statement.