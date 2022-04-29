UrduPoint.com

Putin, Tokayev Discuss Cooperation Within CSTO During Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 03:14 PM

Putin, Tokayev Discuss Cooperation Within CSTO During Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, have discussed cooperation within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, have discussed cooperation within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"(The sides) discussed urgent topics of the bilateral agenda and prospects for further expansion of trade and economic cooperation. Issues of interaction within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization were also touched upon," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Will rein in Twitter pay, make money from tweets: ..

Will rein in Twitter pay, make money from tweets: Musk

3 minutes ago
 People chant slogans against PTI, Suri at local ho ..

People chant slogans against PTI, Suri at local hotel in Islamabad

20 minutes ago
 German Gov't to Hold Field Session on May 3-4 - Be ..

German Gov't to Hold Field Session on May 3-4 - Berlin

8 minutes ago
 French Tennis Federation Says Russians, Belarusian ..

French Tennis Federation Says Russians, Belarusians Allowed to Roland-Garros

8 minutes ago
 Poet Imdad Hussaini's health enquired

Poet Imdad Hussaini's health enquired

8 minutes ago
 Warsaw Obliges Novatek Subsidiary to Transfer Gas- ..

Warsaw Obliges Novatek Subsidiary to Transfer Gas-Related Infrastructure to Poli ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.