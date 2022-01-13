UrduPoint.com

Putin, Tokayev Discuss Start Of CSTO Forces Withdrawal From Kazakhstan Over Phone- Kremlin

Published January 13, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have discussed issues related to the start of the withdrawal of CSTO forces from Kazakhstan during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have discussed issues related to the start of the withdrawal of CSTO forces from Kazakhstan during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Issues related to the start of a coordinated withdrawal of contingents of CSTO member countries from the territory of Kazakhstan were discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Kazakh leader also expressed special gratitude for the help and support of Russia.

Additionally, Tokayev informed Putin about the measures to finally restore order in the Central Asian nation during a phone conversation, the statement added.

