Putin, Tokayev Discuss Trade, Economic Cooperation During Phone Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed trade and economic cooperation during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"(The two presidents) discussed various practical aspects of developing mutually profitable bilateral cooperation in trade and economy, including energy, transport and humanitarian sphere," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Tokayev also confirmed their willingness to further strengthen Russian-Kazakh allied relations and hold contacts.