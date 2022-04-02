UrduPoint.com

Putin, Tokayev Discuss Ukraine, Bilateral Issues - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 02, 2022 | 04:57 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Ukraine and bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a phone call on Saturday, the Kremlin said

"Vladimir Putin informed (Tokayev) about the course of a special military operation to protect Donbas, as well as the negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives," the statement read.

The leaders also discussed current topics on the bilateral agenda, including the development of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, and the deepening of interaction within the framework of integration associations in the Eurasian region.

