Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discussed the prospects of using and jointly producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the Central Asian country, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discussed the prospects of using and jointly producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the Central Asian country, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"They held friendly negotiations on key issues on the bilateral agenda, with a focus on political, trade, economical and cross-regional cooperation. A special emphasis was placed on the fight against the coronavirus infection, including the prospects of using and jointly producing the Sputnik V vaccine in Kazakhstan," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also touched upon deepening cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union in the context of Kazakhstan's chairpersonship, the Kremlin continued.