Putin, Tokayev Discussed Joint Production Of Russia's Sputnik V In Kazakhstan - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:54 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discussed the prospects of using and jointly producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the Central Asian country, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"They held friendly negotiations on key issues on the bilateral agenda, with a focus on political, trade, economical and cross-regional cooperation. A special emphasis was placed on the fight against the coronavirus infection, including the prospects of using and jointly producing the Sputnik V vaccine in Kazakhstan," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The presidents also touched upon deepening cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union in the context of Kazakhstan's chairpersonship, the Kremlin continued.