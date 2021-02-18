UrduPoint.com
Putin, Tokayev Discussed Joint Production Of Russia's Sputnik V In Kazakhstan - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discussed the prospects of using and jointly producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the Central Asian country, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"They held friendly negotiations on key issues on the bilateral agenda, with a focus on political, trade, economical and cross-regional cooperation. A special emphasis was placed on the fight against the coronavirus infection, including the prospects of using and jointly producing the Sputnik V vaccine in Kazakhstan," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also touched upon deepening cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union in the context of Kazakhstan's chairpersonship, the Kremlin continued.

