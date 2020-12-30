UrduPoint.com
Putin, Tokayev Held Phone Talks On Boosting Cooperation Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a phone conversation on the occasion of the approaching New Year, they focused on boosting joint effort against the coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"The heads of state exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the coming New Year. They expressed satisfaction with the development of the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and allied relations. They discussed some practical issues related to bilateral cooperation. A special focus was made on further strengthening the joint effort against the coronavirus pandemic, including Russian vaccines production on the Kazakh territory," the Kremlin said in a statement.

