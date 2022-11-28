Putin, Tokayev Sign Cooperation Declaration Between Kazakhstan, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday signed a declaration between the two countries on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations following talks in Moscow, Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday signed a declaration between the two countries on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations following talks in Moscow, Sputnik correspondent reported.

Tokayev arrived in Russia on Sunday evening on his first official foreign visit since assuming office as president on Saturday after winning the early presidential election on November 20.

Putin said, during a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, that Tokayev's first official foreign visit to Russia after his re-election speaks to the special nature of relations between Russia and Kazakhstan, which Moscow highly appreciates.

Tokayev, in turn, said that he considers it important to strengthen cooperation between the border regions of the republic and Russia, adding that Kazakhstan is interested in the development of stable trade and investment relations.

"The priority is the construction of highways, the creation of logistics hubs and economic zones in our border territories. In 2019, the Kyzylzhar special economic zone was formed in the North Kazakhstan region.

Modern export-oriented production facilities will appear there in the very near future. I believe that the activities of this special economic zone can give a good impetus to cooperation between the border territories of the two countries," Tokayev said.

According to the Kazakh president, another priority is to expand cooperation in the production of high value-added products.

"The Pavlodar and Atyrau regions have favorable conditions for the Russian aluminum and petrochemical enterprise cluster. I am sure that cross-border cooperation, cooperation in this direction will strengthen the industrial potential of our countries, "Tokayev added.

According to Tokayev, interregional and cross-border cooperation should become the basic platform for constructive cooperation between the two countries in all areas.

On November 20, an early presidential election took place in Kazakhstan. Six people were registered as presidential candidates, including Tokayev. The incumbent president won the election with 81.31% of votes. The total turnout reached almost 70%. The inauguration took place on November 26.