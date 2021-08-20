UrduPoint.com

Putin, Tokayev To Discuss Afghanistan, Russian-Kazakh Relations On Saturday - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Putin, Tokayev to Discuss Afghanistan, Russian-Kazakh Relations on Saturday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will discuss bilateral relations and Afghanistan at their meeting in Moscow on Saturday, the Kremlin said.

"On August 21, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will meet in Moscow.

They plan to discuss key aspects of the development of the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and alliance, and pressing issues on the regional agenda in particular in light of the situation in Afghanistan," the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

More Stories From World

