UrduPoint.com

Putin, Tokayev To Discuss Russia-Kazakhstan Ties On February 10 - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Putin, Tokayev to Discuss Russia-Kazakhstan Ties on February 10 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will discuss relations between Moscow and Nur-Sultan and issues of integration cooperation in the Eurasian space during a meeting on February 10, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On February 10, negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take place in Moscow. It is planned to discuss the state and prospects for further development of the entire complex of Russian-Kazakh allied relations, issues of integration cooperation in the Eurasian space and current international issues," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan February

Recent Stories

No act of terror can deter the nation from moving ..

No act of terror can deter the nation from moving ahead: Imran Khan

5 minutes ago
 Macron in Kyiv says no 'escalation' from Putin

Macron in Kyiv says no 'escalation' from Putin

5 minutes ago
 Canadian Protesters Against Vaccine Mandate Block ..

Canadian Protesters Against Vaccine Mandate Block Bridge on US-Canada Border - P ..

10 minutes ago
 IHC suspends ECP decision against Umar Amin Gandap ..

IHC suspends ECP decision against Umar Amin Gandapur

10 minutes ago
 LPG air-mix plant in Gilgit to be operationalized ..

LPG air-mix plant in Gilgit to be operationalized within six months: Hammad Azha ..

10 minutes ago
 Law minister administers oath to cabinet of law of ..

Law minister administers oath to cabinet of law officers' welfare association

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>