Putin, Tokayev to Discuss Russia-Kazakhstan Ties on February 10 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will discuss relations between Moscow and Nur-Sultan and issues of integration cooperation in the Eurasian space during a meeting on February 10, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On February 10, negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take place in Moscow. It is planned to discuss the state and prospects for further development of the entire complex of Russian-Kazakh allied relations, issues of integration cooperation in the Eurasian space and current international issues," the Kremlin said in a statement.