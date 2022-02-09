Putin, Tokayev to Discuss Situation in Nearby Regions, Regional Conflicts - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will discuss the situation in nearby regions and regional conflicts at talks in Moscow on February 10, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Of course, the heads of state will exchange views on the state of affairs, on the situation in nearby regions, on regional conflicts," Peskov told reporters.

The leaders will also make a press statement following their talks, the official added,