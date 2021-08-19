UrduPoint.com

Putin, Tokayev To Take Part In Russian-Kazakh Interregional Cooperation Forum - Mishustin

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) SULTAN, August 19 (Sputnik) - The presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan will take part in the bilateral forum of interregional cooperation, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday at a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"We are getting ready for the next session of the Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum with participation of heads of state," Mishustin said.

The Russian prime minister also conveyed "the warmest wishes" from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Tokayev.

"We sincerely value our friendship, partnership and alliance with brotherly Kazakhstan," Mishustin added.

The head of the Russian government pointed to great opportunities for trade and economic cooperation.

"In the first half of the year, our mutual trade increased by over one-third. We expect record-high figures by the end of the year, we see all conditions for that," Mishustin concluded.

