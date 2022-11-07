UrduPoint.com

Putin, Tokayev Will Hold Talks In Orenburg, Preparations Underway - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Putin, Tokayev Will Hold Talks in Orenburg, Preparations Underway - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are expected to hold talks in Russia's Orenburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"Contacts are planned. We will keep you informed on this. Preparations are underway. We will make an announcement in due time," Peskov said, commenting on whether the Russian president will hold a meeting with the Kazakh president in Orenburg.

