Putin Told Biden About Key Principles Of Submitted Propositions On Security - Kremlin Aide

December 31, 2021

Putin Told Biden About Key Principles of Submitted Propositions on Security - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has shared in detail with US President Joe Biden the key principles of Moscow's security proposal for Europe and underscored the importance of all upcoming talks in January, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"Vladimir Putin outlined in detail the basic principles that were put in the documents we handed over, and stressed that negotiations on these three tracks are important for us (bilateral talks in Geneva, Russia-NATO council in Brussels, and OSCE summit in Vienna)," Ushakov told reporters on Thursday following a phone call between the two leaders. "But the main thing is that we need a result, and we will achieve a result in the form of ensuring the guaranteed security of Russia."

More Stories From World

