Putin Told Biden of Russian Progress on US, NATO Response on Security - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Saturday that Russian government agencies had finished discussing the response of US and NATO to Russia's proposals on security guarantees, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"It was mentioned that our government agencies have practically completed discussions of our potential course of action, and an announcement will be made very soon," Ushakov told reporters.