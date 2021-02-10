UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Told Chief Editors He Offered Macron Russia's Help In Analyzing Navalny's Samples

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:00 PM

Putin Told Chief Editors He Offered Macron Russia's Help in Analyzing Navalny's Samples

At a meeting with chief editors of Russian media, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the details of the first phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he offered Russian experts' assistance in studying the samples seized after the incident with Alexey Navalny and assured that if they found "at least something," a criminal case will be opened, one of the participants in the meeting told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) At a meeting with chief editors of Russian media, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the details of the first phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he offered Russian experts' assistance in studying the samples seized after the incident with Alexey Navalny and assured that if they found "at least something," a criminal case will be opened, one of the participants in the meeting told Sputnik.

"Yes, there is probably no secret here. You can tell," Putin said, as quoted by the meeting's participant.

According to the president, as the participant in the meeting said, during his first phone conversation with Macron after the "poisoning" of Navalny, Putin suggested to his French colleague that Russian specialists go to Europe and work together in laboratories to determine the poison in samples taken.

In addition, as the source said, the Russian leader assured Macron that if, as a result of the research, at least something was found, a criminal case would be opened.

Also, according to a participant in the meeting, Putin offered another option for cooperation to receive Western experts in Russia and examine the samples brought here, but Macron refused.

As a result, according to Putin, the Russian side, being ready to cooperate, has not received answers to its inquiries from either France or Germany, the source added.

Related Topics

Russia Europe France Germany Vladimir Putin Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohamed bin Zayed preside ..

44 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed renames Emirates Diplomatic Acad ..

53 seconds ago

UAE strongly condemns, denounces Houthi attack on ..

59 seconds ago

German Vice Chancellor Urgently Summoned to Bundes ..

1 minute ago

Younis vows to continue winning momentum in T20I s ..

1 minute ago

Director food directs flour mills owners to improv ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.