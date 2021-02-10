At a meeting with chief editors of Russian media, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the details of the first phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he offered Russian experts' assistance in studying the samples seized after the incident with Alexey Navalny and assured that if they found "at least something," a criminal case will be opened, one of the participants in the meeting told Sputnik

"Yes, there is probably no secret here. You can tell," Putin said, as quoted by the meeting's participant.

According to the president, as the participant in the meeting said, during his first phone conversation with Macron after the "poisoning" of Navalny, Putin suggested to his French colleague that Russian specialists go to Europe and work together in laboratories to determine the poison in samples taken.

In addition, as the source said, the Russian leader assured Macron that if, as a result of the research, at least something was found, a criminal case would be opened.

Also, according to a participant in the meeting, Putin offered another option for cooperation to receive Western experts in Russia and examine the samples brought here, but Macron refused.

As a result, according to Putin, the Russian side, being ready to cooperate, has not received answers to its inquiries from either France or Germany, the source added.