Putin Told Macron About Advisability Of Direct EU-Belarus Dialogue On Migrants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:36 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, stressed the advisability of discussing the migration crisis directly between the leadership of EU countries and Belarus, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"The current situation on the border of Belarus with the EU countries was touched upon. The president of Russia drew attention, in particular, to the extremely harsh treatment of refugees by the Polish border guard. Having told about his contacts on the migration crisis with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin emphasized the expediency of discussing the problems that had arisen directly between the leaderships of the EU countries and Belarus," the statement says.

In addition, the leaders reviewed the state of affairs in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

According to Putin, Russia will continue to take steps "to help stabilize the situation and consistently implement the trilateral agreements reached with Russian mediation."

Putin and Macron also stressed the importance of maintaining positive dynamics in the process of political settlement in Libya, the Kremlin said.

"The presidents of Russia and France noted the successful holding of the International Conference on Libya in Paris, stressed the importance of maintaining positive dynamics in the process of political settlement and persistent work with the Libyan parties on the basis of decisions taken at the said forum," the statement says.

In addition, on the initiative of Emmanuel Macron, the situation in Mali was also touched upon.

The presidents agreed to maintain close personal contact in the future.

