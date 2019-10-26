UrduPoint.com
Putin Told Macron About Content Of Russian-Turkish Talks On Syria In Sochi - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 07:16 PM

Putin Told Macron About Content of Russian-Turkish Talks on Syria in Sochi - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held on Saturday a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, informing him about the content of the Russian-Turkish talks on Syria in Sochi, the Kremlin press service said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin held on Saturday a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, informing him about the content of the Russian-Turkish talks on Syria in Sochi, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

Following the talks in Sochi on Tuesday, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum to resolve the situation in northeast Syria in the wake of the Turkish cross-border offensive. Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards commit themselves to facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone. Russia and Turkey also agree on joint patrols in the area.

"In line with the preliminary agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed during the phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron about the content of the Russian-Turkish top-level talks, held in Sochi on October 22," the statement said.

The French president praised the agreements, reached by Moscow and Ankara.

The leaders pointed out that the accords, anchored in the memorandum, respected the interests of all the involved parties as well as promoted restoring sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. They expressed hope that the upcoming first meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee would be constructive and productive.

Putin and Macron also agreed to maintain further contacts at various levels.

