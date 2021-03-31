UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Told Macron, Merkel About Inadmissibility Of Meddling In Belarus' Affairs - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Putin Told Macron, Merkel About Inadmissibility of Meddling in Belarus' Affairs - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Belarus, and the Russian leader noted the inadmissibility of interference in the country's internal affairs, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The talks between the leaders were held in the format of a video conference.

"When discussing the situation in Belarus, Vladimir Putin noted the inadmissibility of external interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia German Vladimir Putin Belarus Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

2 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

28 minutes ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

28 minutes ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

28 minutes ago

Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca jabs for unde ..

28 minutes ago

Women in the majority as Spanish PM reshuffles cab ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.