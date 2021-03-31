Putin Told Macron, Merkel About Inadmissibility of Meddling in Belarus' Affairs - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Belarus, and the Russian leader noted the inadmissibility of interference in the country's internal affairs, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The talks between the leaders were held in the format of a video conference.

"When discussing the situation in Belarus, Vladimir Putin noted the inadmissibility of external interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state," the statement says.