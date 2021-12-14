Russian President Vladimir Putin drew attention of French President Emmanuel Macron to violations of international obligations to protect the rights of refugees by Poland and the Baltic states on the border with Belarus, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin drew attention of French President Emmanuel Macron to violations of international obligations to protect the rights of refugees by Poland and the Baltic states on the border with Belarus, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Attention is drawn to the violation of international obligations to protect the rights of refugees by Poland and the Baltic states and the need to resolve the migration crisis in accordance with humanitarian law. Hope was expressed that the problem with migrants at the border would soon be completely removed from the agenda," the statement says.