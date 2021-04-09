UrduPoint.com
Putin Told Merkel Russia Is Free To Move Troops At Its Sole Discretion - Kremlin

Fri 09th April 2021 | 03:34 PM

Responding to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's calls to abstain from increasing Russian military presence at the border with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia can move its troops across the country in its sole discretion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

In their phone conversation, held on Thursday, Merkel called on Putin to reverse the military buildup near the border with Ukraine.

"The president provided necessary explanations. This is the same thing we have repeatedly said. First, we certainly have the right to move our armed forces, any unit of our armed forces across the Russian territory in our sole discretion," Peskov told reporters, asked about Putin's reaction.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that Russia is not obligated to explain exact parameters regarding its own troops stationed on its own territory.

