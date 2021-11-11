UrduPoint.com

Putin Told Merkel US, NATO Actions In Black Sea Destabilizing - Kremlin

Putin Told Merkel US, NATO Actions in Black Sea Destabilizing - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a phone conversation on Thursday that increased US and NATO activity in the Black Sea is destabilizing, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin told outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a phone conversation on Thursday that increased US and NATO activity in the Black Sea is destabilizing, the Kremlin said.

"The destabilizing and dangerous nature of the provocative activities of the armed forces of the United States and a number of other NATO countries in the Black Sea was also noted," the Kremlin said in a statement.

