Putin Told Netanyahu About Damascus Visit, Discussed Situation in Syria - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about his recent visit to Damascus, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday, adding that the sides also discussed developments in Syria.

"The president spoke about his recent trip to Damascus.

[They] discussed Syrian affairs, discussed those aspects that are of most concern to Israeli colleagues," Peskov said in a regular daily briefing.

Putin visited Jerusalem Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp, which was attended by dozen of world leaders. Putin and Netanyahu also unveiled a monument to the Siege of Leningrad in the Israeli capital.

In early January, Putin paid a surprise visit to Damascus where he met with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, and inspected the Russian Armed Forces' command center in Syria.