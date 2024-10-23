Open Menu

Putin Touts 'multipolar World Order' At Flagship BRICS Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Kazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday touted the creation of a new "multipolar world order" at the BRICS summit, a gathering of world leaders he hopes will show that Western attempts to isolate Moscow over its Ukraine offensive have failed.

The meeting in the city of Kazan is the largest diplomatic forum in Russia since Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in 2022, triggering a barrage of Western sanctions and international condemnation.

Around 20 leaders, including from China, India, Turkey and Iran, are gathering in the central city of Kazan, where they will address topics such as developing a BRICS-led international payment system and the conflict in the middle East.

"The process of forming a multipolar world order is underway, a dynamic and irreversible process," Putin said at the official opening of the summit.

The BRICS organisation was "strengthening its authority in international affairs", Putin said, as he called on its members to consider how they could address the most pressing issues on the global agenda, including "acute regional conflicts".

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Russia on Wednesday to attend the summit, his first visit to the country for more than two years, which has drawn scorn from Ukraine.

Putin hailed Moscow's close ties and "strategic partnerships" with its partners during talks on Tuesday with leaders including Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Xi, meanwhile, praised China's "profound" ties with Russia in what he called a "chaotic" world.

Russia and China's relations have "injected strong impetus into the development, revitalisation and modernisation of the two countries", Xi said.

Putin said he saw relations between Beijing and China as a foundation of global "stability."

