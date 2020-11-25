Putin Travels More Actively Across Russia Thanks to Efficient COVID-19 Measures - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is now traveling to different Russia's regions more often, this is possible thanks to the measures implemented to contain the spreading of the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The protective measures that are being implemented and the developments related to epidemiological security allow the president to travel across regions more actively. This is exactly what he does: He is now resuming a more busy working trips schedule," Peskov told reporters.

On Wednesday, Putin is paying a working visit to the Nizhny Novgorod region, where he will attend the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Experimental Physics.