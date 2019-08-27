Putin Treats Erdogan to Ice Cream at MAKS-2019 International Aviation Salon

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday treated his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to a Russian ice cream when the two leaders were touring the exhibition stalls at the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday treated his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan , to a Russian ice cream when the two leaders were touring the exhibition stalls at the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon.

After approaching the stall with ice cream, Putin asked what flavors were available.

"The selection is large: in a cone or in a cup, chocolate, plain cream, pistachio. We also have vanilla-flavored [ice-cream] from the Vologda region," the vendor replied.

As the interpreter hastily translated the scene to Erdogan, Putin eagle-eyed the selection and asked for a Vologda vanilla for his Turkish counterpart and another one for himself.

"Chocolate or plain cream?" the vendor asked.

"Both," Putin replied with a chuckle.

When the saleslady voiced the total price - 210 rubles ($3), - Putin handed over a 5,000 bill to her.

"Give the change to the minister. To develop the aviation," Putin nodded toward Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov.

"Thank you for generosity," Manturov laughed back.

Erdogan had already unwrapped his ice cream and Putin took a bite from his when the latter decided to return to the ice cream stall.

"You know what, give us some more, for everyone," Putin said, and the delegation members rushed to choose a sweet treat each for themselves.

"[They bought] approximately 30, I think. They took plain and chocolate ice cream cups. A cup costs 70 rubles, and a cone is 50 rubles," the saleslady told Sputnik.

Shortly after, when Putin and Erdogan walked away toward the chalet where they are scheduled to hold tete-a-tete talks, the ice cream stall was approached by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the head of State Space Corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin.

"Is there any more ice cream left," Rogozin asked and after hearing a positive reply, added "Then give me rainbow-flavored. We have an operation [of the Progress spacecraft docking to the International Space Station] successfully performed."

The MAKS-2019� International Aviation and Space Salon is held from August 27 to September 1 in Zhukovsky, the Moscow Region. This annual event is among the world's largest of its kind. Russian and foreign aviation experts, manufacturers and businessmen gather to attend exhibitions, round tables and conferences featuring the latest achievements and novelties in the aviation sphere in Russia and abroad.

