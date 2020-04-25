UrduPoint.com
Putin, Trump Adopt Joint Statement On 75th Anniversary Of Elbe Day - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 09:58 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have adopted a joint statement to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Soviet and American troops meeting at the Elbe River, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"April 25, 2020, marks the 75th Anniversary of the historic meeting between Soviet and American soldiers, who shook hands on the damaged bridge over the Elbe River.

This event heralded the decisive defeat of the Nazi regime," the joint statement read.

"'The Spirit of the Elbe' is an example of how our countries can put aside differences, build trust, and cooperate in pursuit of a greater cause. As we work today to confront the most important challenges of the 21st century, we pay tribute to the valor and courage of all those who fought together to defeat fascism. Their heroic feat will never be forgotten," it added.

