Putin, Trump Agree to Continue Cooperation in Fight Against Terrorism - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, held on Sunday a telephone conversation during which the two leaders discussed regional and international problems as well as the fight against terrorism, the Kremlin press service said.

"A set of issues of mutual interest was discussed. It was agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism," the statement read.

According to the Kremlin, the conversation took place at the initiative of Russia.