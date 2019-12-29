UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Trump Agree To Continue Cooperation In Fight Against Terrorism - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 09:20 PM

Putin, Trump Agree to Continue Cooperation in Fight Against Terrorism - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, held on Sunday a telephone conversation during which the two leaders discussed regional and international problems as well as the fight against terrorism, the Kremlin press service said.

"A set of issues of mutual interest was discussed. It was agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism," the statement read.

According to the Kremlin, the conversation took place at the initiative of Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Vladimir Putin Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber holds 9th meeting for 2019

2 hours ago

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

2 hours ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to protect ‘People o ..

3 hours ago

UAE praised for ‘collective wisdom’ in space i ..

3 hours ago

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.