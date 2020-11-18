UrduPoint.com
Putin-Trump Bilateral Meeting During Online APEC Summit Not Planned - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 10:26 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) No bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, is planned on Thursday within the framework of the APEC summit, which will be held in video conference mode, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Trump would attend the APEC summit on Thursday.

"No," Peskov said, when asked whether an online bilateral meeting of the leaders of the two countries was planned.

