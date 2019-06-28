UrduPoint.com
Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss Anything Before G20 Family Photo - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 10:30 AM

Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss Anything Before G20 Family Photo - Spokesman

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, did not discuss any topic in particular before the "family photo" shoot at the G20 Summit, Putin's spokesman said Friday.

"No, they only greeted each other," Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

The two leaders were seemingly engrossed in a lively discussion when they arrived together at the photo opportunity in Osaka, Japan. They are holding bilateral talks on the summit's sidelines, expected to focus on strategic stability.

