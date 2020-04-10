UrduPoint.com
Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss Lifting US Sanctions During Phone Conversation - Spokesman

Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:37 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump did not discuss the potential of lifting US sanctions against the Russian oil giant Rosneft and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline during a phone conversation on Friday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump did not discuss the potential of lifting US sanctions against the Russian oil giant Rosneft and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline during a phone conversation on Friday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"They did not discuss it, no," Peskov told reporters when asked if Putin and Trump had discussed the issue of sanctions against Rosneft and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project during their talks.

