Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss UNSC5 Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, did not discuss Moscow's idea for a summit of UN Security Council permanent members, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"The meeting was initiated by the president as a concept, and the teleconference format that is now widely used as part of the crisis management does not create the atmosphere necessary for this concept, especially for the heads of the UNSC Five. For now at least, it [the issue] was not raised, there is no new information on the location, data or some other details," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin and Trump had discussed the potential meeting and whether it could be held via a teleconference.