Putin, Trump Discuss Arms Control, Strategic Stability Over Phone - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held phone talks with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to discuss, among other things, issues pertaining to strategic stability and arms control, including the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the Kremlin said in a press release on Thursday.

"Issues pertaining to strategic stability and arms control were thoroughly discussed, with consideration of Russia's and the United States' special responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. Within this framework, the relevance of bilateral consultations on the matter was confirmed, including with regard to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty," the press release read.