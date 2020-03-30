Putin, Trump discuss cooperation on virus, oil: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday discussed closer cooperation on the coronavirus with US President Donald Trump, with the two agreeing on "consultations" about oil prices, the Kremlin said

The leaders "discussed closer cooperation between the two countries" on fighting the coronavirus, and arranged "consultations" about the "current state of the global oil market" between their energy ministries, it said.