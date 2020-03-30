UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Trump Discuss Cooperation On Virus, Oil: Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:42 PM

Putin, Trump discuss cooperation on virus, oil: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday discussed closer cooperation on the coronavirus with US President Donald Trump, with the two agreeing on "consultations" about oil prices, the Kremlin said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday discussed closer cooperation on the coronavirus with US President Donald Trump, with the two agreeing on "consultations" about oil prices, the Kremlin said.

The leaders "discussed closer cooperation between the two countries" on fighting the coronavirus, and arranged "consultations" about the "current state of the global oil market" between their energy ministries, it said.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Trump Vladimir Putin Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

15 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

15 minutes ago

Lahore High Court to hear Hamza bail plea on Tuesd ..

2 minutes ago

Nigerians brace for lockdown as Africa tries to ha ..

2 minutes ago

9 new coronavirus cases confirmed in KP

2 minutes ago

Unwanted virus-stricken cruise ship heads to US co ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.