Putin, Trump Discuss Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine on G20 Sidelines - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, discussed on Friday the situations in Syria, Venezuela, Iran and Ukraine, and also noted the need to improve bilateral relations for the benefit of the entire world at their talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump met with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on the margins of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. President Trump and President Putin reviewed the state of the bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia.

Both leaders agreed that improved relations between the United States and Russia was in each countries' mutual interest and the interest of the world. The Presidents agreed the two countries will continue discussion on a 21st century model of arms control, which President Trump stated as needing to include China. The leaders also discussed the situations in Iran, Syria, Venezuela, and Ukraine," the White House said.