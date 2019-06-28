UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Trump Discuss Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine On G20 Sidelines - White House

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:04 PM

Putin, Trump Discuss Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine on G20 Sidelines - White House

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, discussed on Friday the situations in Syria, Venezuela, Iran and Ukraine, and also noted the need to improve bilateral relations for the benefit of the entire world at their talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, the White House said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, discussed on Friday the situations in Syria, Venezuela, Iran and Ukraine, and also noted the need to improve bilateral relations for the benefit of the entire world at their talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump met with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on the margins of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. President Trump and President Putin reviewed the state of the bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia.

Both leaders agreed that improved relations between the United States and Russia was in each countries' mutual interest and the interest of the world. The Presidents agreed the two countries will continue discussion on a 21st century model of arms control, which President Trump stated as needing to include China. The leaders also discussed the situations in Iran, Syria, Venezuela, and Ukraine," the White House said.

Related Topics

Century World Syria Ukraine Iran Russia China White House Trump Osaka Vladimir Putin Japan United States Venezuela

Recent Stories

Lego parent buys Madame Tussauds owner Merlin for ..

1 minute ago

How calcium in coronary arteries can predict futur ..

2 minutes ago

Hypertension: Looking beyond the classic risk fact ..

2 minutes ago

Sitting at home or at work: Which is worse for hea ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Trump End Their 1.5 Hour-Long Talks on G20 ..

20 minutes ago

Russia Actively Engaged in WTO Reform Talks - Deve ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.