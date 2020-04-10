Putin, Trump Discuss Oil, Coronavirus, Bilateral Ties - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, discussed the global oil markets and the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, the Kremlin press service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, discussed the global oil markets and the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, the Kremlin press service said.

"Opinions were exchanged on the situation on the global oil market, including the deal that is being agreed within OPEC+ on oil output reduction to stabilize global oil prices. Trump spoke about his contacts with leaders of some oil producing countries," the press service said.

Putin and Trump agreed to continue US-Russian consultations on this issue.

"The issues related to the coronavirus pandemic were also discussed. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump assessed steps taken in Russia and the United States to fight the spread of the infection," the Kremlin press service said.

In addition, the two leaders discussed some of the most pressing issues regarding bilateral relations, "including cooperation in space," the press service said.