Putin, Trump Discussed China, Syria, Disarmament at G20 Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed China, Syria, strategic stability and disarmament at their G20 talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"They talked about international trade, international issues.

Touched upon Syria, the situation in Idlib. They talked about Turkey in this context, they talked about China, and they had a rather extensive discussion on disarmament and strategic stability," Peskov told reporters.