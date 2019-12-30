Putin, Trump Discussed State of US-Russia Relations, Effective Arms Control - White House

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed during their December 29 telephone call the state of bilateral relations and efforts to strengthen effective arms control, White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement on Monday.

"The presidents also discussed the state of relations between the United States and Russia and future efforts to support effective arms control," Gidley said.