Putin, Trump End Their 1.5 Hour-Long Talks on G20 Summit Sidelines

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, finished their meeting, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, after having talked for one and a half hour.

The meeting was held immediately after the first working session of the summit.

Prior to that, Putin and Trump have exchanged a couple of phrases on the go ahead of the official opening of the summit.

The talks started at 14.03 local time (05:03 GMT) and were initially scheduled to last around one hour, up to the beginning of the second G20 session.