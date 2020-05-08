Putin, Trump Exchange Congratulations on 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the World War II Victory, the Kremlin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the World War II Victory, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"The leaders exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the victory over Fascism," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Trump stressed the importance of the alliance at that time, adding that Russia and the United States could make progress on many current issues if they followed this tradition, the Kremlin said.